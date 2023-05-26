2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston,...
FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston, makes his first appearance in court on Dec. 5, 2022 at the Criminal Courthouse in Houston. The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge Thursday, May 25, 2023, according to court records. (Raquel Natalicchio/ /Houston Chronicle via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge, according to court records.

Patrick Xavier Clark had been free on a $1 million bond when a grand jury in Houston indicted him on Thursday.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, one of Clark’s attorneys, said the indictment was not unexpected.

“When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses ... we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty,” Quinones-Hollins said Thursday in a statement.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at the bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice outside the bowling alley, but that the 28-year-old rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Clark, 33, who has worked as a DJ and night club promoter, was arrested on Dec. 1.

Authorities allege that surveillance video showed Clark was holding a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun. Fingerprints found on the bottle were later used to identify him. FBI sources had also pointed to Clark as being at the shooting, according to police.

Prosecutors alleged Clark had tried to flee the country before his arrest, looking online for information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport.

Quinones-Hollins denied Clark was trying to leave the country after the shooting.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 23.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Tyndall sends CE to Guam after Typhoon Mawar
Red Cross volunteer from Louisville heading to Guam to help those impacted by typhoon
Lawmakers in Washington Taking Action to Address Growing Concerns Over Youth Social Media Use
Lawmakers in Washington Taking Action to Address Growing Concerns Over Youth Social Media Use
Lawmakers in Washington Taking Action to Address Growing Concerns Over Youth Social Media Use
Terry Francona
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy