1 person, 2 dogs killed in Strongsville house fire Saturday afternoon, firefighters say

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Strongsville Fire Department, one person and two dogs were killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say they received a call from a neighbor that smoke was coming from a house in the 14900s block of Sherwood Drive.

Fire crews arrived around 1:30 p.m., to find smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Fire crews made an aggressive interior fire attack and began a search for victims in the house, fire officials say.

Crews encountered low visibility due to the smoke, firefighters say.

During the search a body and two dogs were located, fire crews say.

Firefighters say that the victim and both dogs died due to the fire.

The victim’s name is not being released pending a final report from the Medical Examiner.

Damages to the property are estimated at $200,000, officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

