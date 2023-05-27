1 woman dead, 1 man injured after 3-vehicle crash in Richland County, troopers say

ONTARIO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 69-year-old woman and injured a man on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash occurred at the intersection of Lexington Springmill Road and Park Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

Troopers say, Della Bekeleski, 69, of Mansfield, was driving a 2016 Kia Soul northbound on Lexington Springmill Road.

Lucas Ferguson, 32, of Lexington, was driving westbound on Park Avenue West and was in the process of turning south onto Lexington Springmill Road, troopers say.

Troopers say, Bekeleski failed to yield to the traffic signal and entered the intersection at a red light.

Bekeleski struck Ferguson on the left side of his vehicle, officials say.

As the Kia came to a stop it collided with a third vehicle which was driven by Christen Dingess, 54, of Mansfield, troopers say.

Bekeleski and Ferguson were taken to Ohio Health Mansfield by Springfield Township EMS.

Officials say Bekeleski died due to her injuries.

Ferguson was later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, troopers say.

Dingess did not sustain any injuries from the crash, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.

