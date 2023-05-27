33-year-old man arrested for felonious assault after shooting in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault following a shooting on Friday evening, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Hayden Avenue around 6:35 p.m.

Police say officers found a 33-year-old man in the driveway with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Investigations determined the victim was shot by Mshulla Jeter, 47, during an altercation.

Police say after the shooting, Jeter fled the scene but was later stopped by police in the area of Mercer Avenue and Cadillac Avenue.

When officers approached the car, they found Jeter with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

Jeter was also in possession of a loaded handgun, police say.

Both subjects were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Based on information developed during the investigation, Jeter, who remains hospitalized, inadvertently shot himself while attempting to secure the weapon, police say.

Jeter was charged with felonious assault after officers determined he was the aggressor, police say.

