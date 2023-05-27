2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amherst Memorial Day parade re-routed after car crashes into building

The Amherst Police Department on Saturday announced the city’s Memorial Day Parade will be...
The Amherst Police Department on Saturday announced the city’s Memorial Day Parade will be re-routed after a car crashed into a building.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amherst Police Department on Saturday announced the city’s Memorial Day Parade will be re-routed after a car crashed into a building.

Police said a car, occupied by an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, crashed into the Berea Restaurant, located at 105 Park Ave., at 4:21 a.m.

The crash, which is still under investigation, caused “significant” damage to the building and sent the driver and passenger to Mercy Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Amherst police officials announced the following changes to the parade:

NEW PARADE ROUTE

  • Start at High School on Washington St. southbound to Forest St.
  • Right turn westbound to Park Ave. ﻿﻿Left turn southbound on Church St.
  • Left turn eastbound on Tenney Ave.
  • Parade will conclude in green space at the northeast corner of Church St. and Tenney Ave. All ball teams participating in the parade will conclude and exit the parade east on Tenney Ave.

NEW PARKING UPDATES

  • Parking will be permitted on Park Ave. west of Church St.
  • Parking will be restricted in the City Lots between Park Avenue and Tenney Ave.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Bradley Gillespie, James Lee
Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave
EMS officials found a man murdered outside of a liquor store in Cleveland on Friday.
Man murdered outside Cleveland liquor store
Man sues East Cleveland over police shooting city called ‘improper’
An East Cleveland officer shot an unarmed man as he raised his hands while complying with...
Man sues East Cleveland over police shooting city called ‘improper’