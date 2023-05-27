2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 14-year-old considered missing and endangered, police say

Cleveland 14-year-old considered missing and endangered, police say
Cleveland 14-year-old considered missing and endangered, police say
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help in locating a girl who is being considered missing and endangered.

Police said 14-year-old Khalani Kane was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, from the 2700 block of Marvin Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Police said Khalani is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

