Cleveland 14-year-old considered missing and endangered, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help in locating a girl who is being considered missing and endangered.

Police said 14-year-old Khalani Kane was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, from the 2700 block of Marvin Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Police said Khalani is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

