Cleveland woman dead following crash on I-90, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died early Saturday morning after a crash on I-90, according to Willoughby Hills police officials.

Willoughby Hills Cpt. Greg Leonbruno said the crash happened near the 189-mile marker on I-90 at around 5:53 a.m.

Leonbruno said police found a 2003 Saturn in the median between local and express lanes.

Officials said the car lost control while coming off the bridge from I-90 East to continue towards SOM Center Road and struck the concrete wall.

Police took the driver, a 53-year-old Cleveland woman, out of the car and transported her to Lake West Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver has not been identified yet.

Officials confirmed the crash is still under investigation and anyone that witnessed the crash has been asked to call 440-942-9111.

