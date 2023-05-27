2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says

A Hamilton County deputy died, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
A Hamilton County deputy died, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Saturday that a deputy has died.

McGuffey says Deputy Marcus Zeigler was with the sheriff’s office for nine months and was enrolled with the Peace Officer Academy with Great Oaks.

It is unclear how he died.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for privacy for Zeigler’s loved ones.

