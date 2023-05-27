Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Saturday that a deputy has died.

McGuffey says Deputy Marcus Zeigler was with the sheriff’s office for nine months and was enrolled with the Peace Officer Academy with Great Oaks.

It is unclear how he died.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for privacy for Zeigler’s loved ones.

