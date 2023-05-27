Improper match disposal causes big apartment fire in Holmes County

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Improper disposal of a match caused a big fire at an apartment complex on Friday evening, according to a Facebook post from Holmes Fire District #1.

Firefighters say crews were dispatched to 381 Uhl St. in the village of Millersburg for a reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived at a two-story residential house that was divided into four apartments.

One of the apartments on the north end of the structure was fully involved in a fire, officials say.

The occupant of the apartment that was on fire was found by crews outside of the structure and required EMS care and was taken to the hospital, fire officials say.

Firefighters did a quick search of the other apartments and found no other occupants in the home, crews say.

Firefighters say extinguishment of the fire was difficult due to the construction of the building and renovations to make it into multiple apartments.

Crews say there were several void spaces and ceiling layers that allowed the fire to spread into other parts of the building.

The fire was determined to be accidental and was caused by improper disposal of a match, firefighters say.

Officials say there were oxygen tanks in the apartments that initially caught fire and may have contributed to a more rapid fire spread.

Power lines had come off the building and were arcing on the ground, this restricted access to parts of the building until the lines could be secured, officials say.

