Northeast Ohio Weather: Made-to-order Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather will feature sunshine, a few afternoon clouds and highs of 70 to 75.

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the mid-50s.

A sun/clouds mix on Sunday will include highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday night will be fair and seasonable with lows in the mid-50s.

Mainly sunny skies on Memorial Day will be coupled with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More sunshine on Tuesday through Friday will feature highs in the low to mid-80s.

