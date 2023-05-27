2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on Friday released new details on the investigation into the duo that escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI) in Lima earlier this week.

The inmates escaped on Tuesday, according to previous reports.

An ODRC spokesperson said investigations revealed that the pair escaped the prison after hiding in a dumpster.

Police arrested one of the inmates, 46-year-old James Lee in a stolen car early Wednesday.

Lee, 46, was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

The second inmate, 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie, convicted for murder in Paulding County, remains on the loose.

Prison officials said he is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Authorities are looking for Brad Gillespie and James Lee after they escaped from the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on May 23, 2023.(Williams County Sheriff's Office)

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

