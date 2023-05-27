Petition to gather evidence filed in lawsuit to gather evidence in deadly plane crash that killed 2 NE Ohio men

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major step has been taken to gather evidence and get answers, after a deadly plane crash that killed two Cleveland men.

It was January 19, when the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane crashed shortly after take-off from J.F.K International Airport in New York. The plane was headed home to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights.

The pilot alerted air traffic controllers of engine trouble just minutes after the aircraft went airborne and attempted to land at the nearest airport in West Chester County, New York. But, tragically the plane went down less than a mile short of the runway.

Passenger Binyamin Chafetz, a husband and father of 6 children died on impact, as well as the Pilot Boruch Taub, described as a family man who worked hard and loved his community.

Jamie Lebovitz, a Senior Partner at Nurenberg, Paris, Heller, and McCarthy tells 19 News his firm has filed a discovery petition in Cuyahoga County Court for the family of Binyamin Chafetz, against the owner of the rented plane, T & G Flying Club, as well as Winner Aviation and others, “This by all accounts appears to be an airplane that failed the pilot and not a pilot that failed himself. Based on the preliminary report that was issued by the NTSB, there clearly was some malfunction with the engine. So, we want to gather as much data and information as possible, so that we can understand more of the history of the airplane, the maintenance history, and the history surrounding the engine which we believe was overhauled in 2019. We also want to identify possible other parties or entities that may have been responsible for what led to this crash.”

Attorney Lebovitz also tells 19 News, “T & G Flying Club has had a number of mishaps in the past, some fatal, some not.”

Those accidents include, 2014′s deadly crash of a Cessna that killed 4 fraternity brothers who were students at Case Western Reserve University.

But, attorney Lebovitz says in this most recent case, the search for answers and some form of justice is all a Cleveland area widow and her 6 children have to hold on to, “We’re doing the best that we can to get them answers and to try and get them financial security so that they can go on with their lives as best they can.”

The National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation into the deadly crash.

19 News reached out to the owner of the rented aircraft, T & G Flying Club for a response, but we are still waiting to hear back.

