2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located. The Metropolitan Police force says there are no reports of injuries. Police said a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A man who was taken into custody after his car crashed into the gates of the British prime minister’s residence in central London was released in that case — but then immediately rearrested on charges of making indecent images of children, police said Saturday.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested for the unrelated offense shortly after he was released pending further investigation into the crash, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

The collision Thursday afternoon outside the prime minister’s official residence and offices at 10 Downing St. set off an intense security response.

Authorities later said the incident wasn’t believed to be terror-related. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Video posted on social media showed a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

No one was injured.

The man will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday in relation to the unrelated charge of making indecent images of children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

The Amherst Police Department on Saturday announced the city’s Memorial Day Parade will be...
Amherst Memorial Day parade re-routed after car crashes into building
Bradley Gillespie, James Lee
Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's...
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas