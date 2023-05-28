2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 teens arrested on weapons charges following police pursuit in Akron Friday night

3 teens arrested on weapons charges following police pursuit in Akron Friday night
3 teens arrested on weapons charges following police pursuit in Akron Friday night(Akron Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teens were arrested on weapons charges following a police pursuit on Friday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Police say around 11:40 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop at Copley Road and Noble Avenue for traffic and equipment violations.

The driver, later identified as Xavier Brooks, refused to stop, leading officers on a short pursuit, police say.

During the pursuit, officers broadcasted that the vehicle was involved in an earlier, unrelated, shots fired call, police say.

Minutes into the pursuit, two passengers bailed from the car around Grove Street and Crestwood Avenue while the suspect vehicle continued to try to escape officers, police say.

One of the occupants, Damarion Greer, 18, was observed running with a Draco rifle in his hand but dropped it during the foot chase, police say.

Police say at one point, Greer tried to pick up the weapon but he was taken into custody without further incident, police say.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was also apprehended nearby, police say.

Police say moments later, the driver, Brooks, 18, eventually stopped the vehicle a few blocks away at South Maple Street and Glendale Avenue and was taken into custody.

Police recovered an AR-15 rifle in plain view on the front passenger seat and a stolen 9mm handgun on the back seat.

Each teen was charged with carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, police say.

Brooks and Greer were alter booked into the Summit County Jail, and the 17-year-old was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Multiple people killed in 2-vehicle crash after vehicles catch fire in University Heights,...
Multiple people killed in 2-vehicle crash after vehicles catch fire in University Heights, police say
Kent state University
Kent State University tells people to shelter in place if on campus due to armed robbery suspect
33-year-old man arrested for felonious assault after shooting in Akron, police say
33-year-old man arrested for felonious assault after shooting in Akron, police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
1 woman dead, 1 man injured after 3-vehicle crash in Richland County, troopers say