2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Prison escapee Bradley Gillespie found dead in the Ohio River, US Marshals say

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
50-year-old Bradley Gillespie(Henderson Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WOIO) - Bradley Gillespie, the man who escaped from the Allen Correctional Facility in Lima was found dead in the Ohio River Sunday afternoon, according to the US Marshals.

Officials say Gillespie’s body was found floating in the Ohio River, near where he originally fled from police.

The identification of Gillespie was confirmed through a physical inspection and tattoo confirmation, the US Marshals say.

Gillespie was wanted by the US Marshals after he escaped from the Allen Correctional Facility in Lima last week.

Gillespie escaped the facility with James Lee, 47, and the two surfaced in Henderson, Kentucky last Wednesday after they were pursued by local police, and then crashed the car they were driving in near Hays Park in Henderson, Kentucky, officials say.

Lee was apprehended shortly after the pursuit but Gillespie evaded police by fleeing on foot.

Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police: 1 killed, teen injured in shooting
Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
A shooting at a strip club in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning injured two men,...
Cleveland strip club shooting injures 2 men, police say