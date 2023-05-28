Prison escapee Bradley Gillespie found dead in the Ohio River, US Marshals say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WOIO) - Bradley Gillespie, the man who escaped from the Allen Correctional Facility in Lima was found dead in the Ohio River Sunday afternoon, according to the US Marshals.

Officials say Gillespie’s body was found floating in the Ohio River, near where he originally fled from police.

The identification of Gillespie was confirmed through a physical inspection and tattoo confirmation, the US Marshals say.

Gillespie was wanted by the US Marshals after he escaped from the Allen Correctional Facility in Lima last week.

Gillespie escaped the facility with James Lee, 47, and the two surfaced in Henderson, Kentucky last Wednesday after they were pursued by local police, and then crashed the car they were driving in near Hays Park in Henderson, Kentucky, officials say.

Lee was apprehended shortly after the pursuit but Gillespie evaded police by fleeing on foot.

