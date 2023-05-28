Cleveland Police: 1 killed, teen injured in shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died and a teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland on Friday.

Police officials said the shooting happened at 6 p.m. near Lakeshore Boulevard and Villa Beach Drive, in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

Officials confirmed police found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police also found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The 16-year-old’s condition is unknown.

Officials confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.