Cleveland Police: 1 killed, teen injured in shooting
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died and a teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland on Friday.
Police officials said the shooting happened at 6 p.m. near Lakeshore Boulevard and Villa Beach Drive, in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.
Officials confirmed police found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police also found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hip.
The 16-year-old’s condition is unknown.
Officials confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
