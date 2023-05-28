2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: 1 killed, teen injured in shooting

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died and a teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland on Friday.

Police officials said the shooting happened at 6 p.m. near Lakeshore Boulevard and Villa Beach Drive, in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

Officials confirmed police found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police also found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The 16-year-old’s condition is unknown.

Officials confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
A shooting at a strip club in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning injured two men,...
Cleveland strip club shooting injures 2 men, police say
Multiple people killed in 2-vehicle crash after vehicles catch fire in University Heights,...
University Heights Police: Multiple dead from crash after cars catch fire