2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland strip club shooting injures 2 men, police say

A shooting at a strip club in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning injured two men,...
A shooting at a strip club in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning injured two men, according to police officials.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a strip club in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning injured two men, according to police officials.

Police said the shooting happened at Crazy Horse Cleveland, located at 1438 St. Clair Avenue, at 3:30 a.m.

Officials said police found two men in their 20′s with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two men were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Multiple people killed in 2-vehicle crash after vehicles catch fire in University Heights,...
University Heights Police: Multiple dead from crash after cars catch fire
3 teens arrested on weapons charges following police pursuit in Akron Friday night
3 teens arrested on weapons charges following police pursuit in Akron Friday night
Kent state University
Kent State University tells people to shelter in place if on campus due to armed robbery suspect
33-year-old man arrested for felonious assault after shooting in Akron, police say
33-year-old man arrested for felonious assault after shooting in Akron, police say