Cleveland strip club shooting injures 2 men, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a strip club in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning injured two men, according to police officials.

Police said the shooting happened at Crazy Horse Cleveland, located at 1438 St. Clair Avenue, at 3:30 a.m.

Officials said police found two men in their 20′s with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two men were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

