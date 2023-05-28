2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State University tells people to shelter in place if on campus due to armed robbery suspect

By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University tells people to shelter in place for an armed robbery suspect being tracked on campus.

The search continues as Kent State students are asked to shelter in place for an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a thin male, wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Further description on the black shirt says “cookies” and red undershorts.

Call 911 if the suspect is seen.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

