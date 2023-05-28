Kent State University tells people to shelter in place if on campus due to armed robbery suspect

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University tells people to shelter in place for an armed robbery suspect being tracked on campus.

The search continues as Kent State students are asked to shelter in place for an armed robbery suspect.

KSU Advisory: May 27 - Kent Campus - Search for armed robbery suspect continues. Continue to shelter in place. Suspect is male wearing black shirt with "cookies" on front. Call 911 if seen. Updates: https://t.co/GLaD6qxzXN — Kent State (@KentState) May 28, 2023

KSU Advisory: May 27 - Kent Campus - Armed robbery suspect being tracked on campus - shelter in place if on Kent Campus. The suspect is described as a thin male wearing a black shirt and jeans. Updates: https://t.co/GLaD6qxzXN — Kent State (@KentState) May 28, 2023

The suspect is described as a thin male, wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Further description on the black shirt says “cookies” and red undershorts.

Call 911 if the suspect is seen.

KSU Advisory: May 27 - Kent Campus - Armed robbery suspect being tracked on campus - shelter in place if on Kent Campus. The suspect is described as a thin male wearing a black shirt and jeans. Updates: https://t.co/GLaD6qxzXN — Kent State (@KentState) May 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.