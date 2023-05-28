Multiple people killed in 2-vehicle crash after vehicles catch fire in University Heights, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple people were killed after a two-vehicle crash resulting in the vehicles catching fire Saturday afternoon, according to University Heights Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Road near Brockway Road around 4:30 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash.

Upon officer arrival occupants of the vehicles were determined to be deceased, police say.

Police say a person located near the wreck sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The number of occupants killed is unknown at this time.

This matter is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

