Multiple people killed in 2-vehicle crash after vehicles catch fire in University Heights, police say
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple people were killed after a two-vehicle crash resulting in the vehicles catching fire Saturday afternoon, according to University Heights Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Road near Brockway Road around 4:30 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash.
Upon officer arrival occupants of the vehicles were determined to be deceased, police say.
Police say a person located near the wreck sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The number of occupants killed is unknown at this time.
This matter is still an active investigation.
