CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sun/clouds mix today will include highs of 75 to 80.

Tonight will be fair and seasonable with lows in the mid-50s.

Mainly sunny skies on Memorial Day will be coupled with highs in the upper 70s.

More sunshine on Tuesday through Friday will feature highs in the low to mid-80s.

