Police: Body pulled from river in Henderson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police, fire and the coroner were all called to the Henderson riverfront Sunday.
Police confirm a body was pulled from the river, and they are checking tattoos.
Our crew on scene says it was a man.
Authorities are looking to see if the person is escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie.
Police say there will be an update on the manhunt of Bradley Gillespie today at 5 p.m.
The scene is now clear of police and first responders.
