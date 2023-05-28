2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Body pulled from river in Henderson

Police at Henderson riverfront Sunday
Police at Henderson riverfront Sunday(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police, fire and the coroner were all called to the Henderson riverfront Sunday.

Police confirm a body was pulled from the river, and they are checking tattoos.

Our crew on scene says it was a man.

Authorities are looking to see if the person is escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie.

Police say there will be an update on the manhunt of Bradley Gillespie today at 5 p.m.

The scene is now clear of police and first responders.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Bradley Gillespie
Henderson Police Department give update on prison escapee Bradley Gillespie manhunt
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police: 1 killed, teen injured in shooting
Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says