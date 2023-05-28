Police: Body pulled from river in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police, fire and the coroner were all called to the Henderson riverfront Sunday.

Police confirm a body was pulled from the river, and they are checking tattoos.

Our crew on scene says it was a man.

Authorities are looking to see if the person is escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie.

Police say there will be an update on the manhunt of Bradley Gillespie today at 5 p.m.

The scene is now clear of police and first responders.

