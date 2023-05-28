CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in the downtown area, according to the Cleveland Police Department Third District.

Third District detectives are currently searching for a gray van involved in multiple break-ins in the downtown area.

Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland (Cleveland Police Department)

This is all the information that has been released on this matter at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

