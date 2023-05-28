2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland

Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland
Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland(Cleveland Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in the downtown area, according to the Cleveland Police Department Third District.

Third District detectives are currently searching for a gray van involved in multiple break-ins in the downtown area.

Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland
Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland(Cleveland Police Department)

This is all the information that has been released on this matter at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
Prison escapee Bradley Gillespie found dead in the Ohio River, US Marshals say
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police: 1 killed, teen injured in shooting
Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says