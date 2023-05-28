KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kent Police Department on Sunday said they are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery that took place on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at 7:45 p.m. at Flash Vapes, located at 1444 E. Main St., when a man pointed a gun at the clerk while demanding money and merchandise, police said.

This armed robbery triggered a “shelter-in-place” alert sent by Kent State University for anyone still on campus after the man fled the scene on foot.

Kent State University issues shelter-in-place alerts. (Source: WOIO)

Police said the suspect is still on the run.

Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert (Source: Kent Police Department)

Police said the man was seen wearing a mask and a black t-shirt with “Cookies” written on the front.

Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to call Kent Police at 330-673-7732.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

