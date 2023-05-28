Police searching for robbery suspect that triggered Kent State shelter-in-place alert
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kent Police Department on Sunday said they are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery that took place on Saturday.
The robbery occurred at 7:45 p.m. at Flash Vapes, located at 1444 E. Main St., when a man pointed a gun at the clerk while demanding money and merchandise, police said.
This armed robbery triggered a “shelter-in-place” alert sent by Kent State University for anyone still on campus after the man fled the scene on foot.
Police said the suspect is still on the run.
Police said the man was seen wearing a mask and a black t-shirt with “Cookies” written on the front.
Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to call Kent Police at 330-673-7732.
This is a developing story.
