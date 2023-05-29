2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1-year-old South Euclid girl dies after suffering cardiac arrest, police say

South Euclid Police Department
South Euclid Police Department(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 1-year-old girl from South Euclid died Friday after going into cardiac arrest, according to police officials.

South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said police and EMS responded to a home on Villa Drive on May 26 and found the girl in “full arrest”.

EMS transported the girl to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Officials said the department is working closely with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Mother of Cleveland 7-year-old speaks out saying her daughter’s condition has improved
Mother of Cleveland 7-year-old speaks out saying her daughter’s condition has improved
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Mother of Cleveland 7-year-old speaks out saying her daughter’s condition has improved
Firefighter injured after falling through floor into basement during Cleveland house fire
Firefighter injured after falling through floor into basement during Cleveland house fire
Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland
Police search for suspect vehicle wanted for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cleveland