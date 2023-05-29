1-year-old South Euclid girl dies after suffering cardiac arrest, police say

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 1-year-old girl from South Euclid died Friday after going into cardiac arrest, according to police officials.

South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said police and EMS responded to a home on Villa Drive on May 26 and found the girl in “full arrest”.

EMS transported the girl to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Officials said the department is working closely with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

