27-year-old man dies after being ejected from dirt bike, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man lost his life after his dirt bike lost control and crashed, Akron Police confirmed.

APD said officers were sent to the crash on W. Exchange Street and Bishop Street at approximately 9:13 p.m. on May 27.

Officers arrived to find the rider unresponsive on the ground and critically injured, APD stated.

He was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to APD.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

APD said the preliminary investigation led officers to determine that the rider was heading west on W. Exchange Street when he lost control of the dirt bike.

The dirt bike then struck a curb and a metal pole, which caused the rider to be ejected, APD stated.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash at this point in the ongoing investigation, according to APD.

APD confirmed the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

