80 Northeast Ohio dogs rescued from inhumane conditions

Warning: This story contains images of animal cruelty. Viewer discretion is advised.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richland County Humane Society on Saturday rescued 80 dogs from a home after being found in horrid living conditions.

The organization said the 65 dogs and 15 nursing puppies were found by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after hearing loud barking coming from a home.

The non-profit then immediately jumped into action to provide the pups with the care they needed.

Overwhelmed. Heartsick. Stressed. Did I mention overwhelmed? This morning, we removed 65 dogs/puppies from one...

Posted by Humane Society of Richland County on Saturday, May 27, 2023

The organization has since raised over $23,000 in donations after announcing the rescues.

Lucky. 🥹🥹🥹🥹💓 I feel very very lucky to have such a committed and passionate and compassionate staff, an engaged board,...

Posted by Humane Society of Richland County on Saturday, May 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

