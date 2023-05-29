Akron clerk found not guilty in death of customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old Akron store clerk who shot and killed a customer, was found not guilty of negligent homicide.

Gurninder Banvait’s jury trial was heard last week in Akron Municipal Court.

Akron police said Banvait fired a gun inside the Sunoco in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1, 2022, because an unruly customer threatening to kill her over incorrect change.

The bullet instead struck Torres Bruster, 48, who died from his injuries on Oct. 18, 2022.

Torres Bruster ((Source: Family))

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.