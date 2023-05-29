2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron teen robbed of his shoes with AK-15 pointed at him on basketball court, police say(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy on a basketball court was robbed of his shoes while an AK-15 style weapon was pointed at him, Akron Police confirmed, and the search is on for the five wanted suspects.

The robbery happened at Paterson Park at 800 Paterson Ave. at approximately 1:20 p.m. on May 26, APD said.

APD stated the 14-year-old boy told police he was on the basketball court when he was approached by at least five males.

One of the suspects pointed an AR-15-style weapon at the victim and demanded his shoes, according to APD.

That suspect was described by police as about 5′9″ tall and was wearing a mask.

APD said the victim complied, and the suspect stole his shoes and took off in a dark gray car with a spoiler on the back.

The suspects were described by APD as males around 17-23 years old.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also share tips by calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO with the information to 274637.

Reference report #23-58999 with your tips.

