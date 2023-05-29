2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Brook Park man pleads guilty to causing deadly crash in stolen car

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Trowbridge Crash)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brook Park man pleaded guilty to several charges for causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car in August 2022.

Raymond Francis, 24, pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, grand theft and failure to comply.

As part of the plea, Francis must give up his driver’s license for life.

Raymond Francis
Raymond Francis((Source: WOIO))

On Aug. 26, 2022, Francis fled a traffic stop in the area of Clark Avenue near W. 46th Street in Cleveland.

Troopers said they did not chase the driver and shortly afterwards Francis crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and W. 41st Street.

The driver of the car he crashed into, Annelise Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the car Francis was driving, a BMW, was stolen from a dealership in Strongsville during a test drive.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher will sentence Francis on June 28.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

North Ridgeville police K-9 dies
North Ridgeville police K-9 dies
Stark County man loses leg in motorcycle crash
Cleveland fire on E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue
Multiple firefighters battle blaze at Cleveland building
(Source: WOIO)
Akron clerk found not guilty in death of customer