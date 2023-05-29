2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighter injured after falling through floor into basement during Cleveland house fire

Firefighter injured after falling through floor into basement during Cleveland house fire
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter was injured after falling through the floor during a vacant house fire on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighter injured after falling through floor into basement during Cleveland house fire

Firefighters say crews arrived at a vacant two-and-a-half-story house located at 1278 E. 125 St., for a house fire.

While fire crews were battling the house fire, a firefighter fell through the floor into the basement, officials say.

The firefighter was taken to MetroHealth Hospital after being trapped in the basement, officials say.

The firefighter’s condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighter injured after falling through floor into basement during Cleveland house fire

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

