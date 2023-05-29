CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter was injured after falling through the floor during a vacant house fire on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighter injured after falling through floor into basement during Cleveland house fire (cleveland fire department)

Firefighters say crews arrived at a vacant two-and-a-half-story house located at 1278 E. 125 St., for a house fire.

While fire crews were battling the house fire, a firefighter fell through the floor into the basement, officials say.

The firefighter was taken to MetroHealth Hospital after being trapped in the basement, officials say.

The firefighter’s condition is unknown at this time.

