Garfield Heights police chase ends in crash, driver hospitalized
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase in Garfield Heights ended in a crash that hospitalized the driver, according to police officials.

Police said the chase started after they attempted a traffic stop at 3:02 a.m. for a driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed and that ran through a red light.

Officials said the driver did not pull over the vehicle and led officers on a chase.

Police said they terminated the pursuit, but the car crashed approximately 500 feet away from where officers stopped the pursuit on E. 131st Street in Cleveland.

The driver was transported to University Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officials confirmed charges are pending for the driver that fled.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

