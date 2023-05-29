Holden Arboretum launches exhibit made out of LEGO (gallery)

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Holden Arboretum this weekend launched its brand-new blocky exhibit, made entirely out of LEGO bricks.

Saturday was the first day for visitors to view the 14 nature-inspired sculptures built by award-winning artist Sean Kenney.

The exhibit is open until Sept. 4 and will be included in the price of admission, the business says.

