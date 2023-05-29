Logan Allen dominates Orioles, Guardians win 5-0

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Logan Allen struck out a career-high 10 as the Cleveland Guardians beat Baltimore 5-0 on Memorial Day afternoon.

Allen went 7 scoreless innings for the win. He allowed just 3 hits and 2 walks.

He lowered his season ERA to 2.72.

Terry Francona praises Logan Allen's outing in Baltimore, saying that he used all three of his pitches very well.



Tito goes on to compliment Gabriel Arias' defensive performance, calling him a "really gifted defender."#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/BZiAV4knN7 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) May 29, 2023

Cam Gallagher drove in 2 runs for Cleveland, which broke open a tight game with 4 runs in the 7th inning.

