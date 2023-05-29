Logan Allen dominates Orioles, Guardians win 5-0
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Logan Allen struck out a career-high 10 as the Cleveland Guardians beat Baltimore 5-0 on Memorial Day afternoon.
Allen went 7 scoreless innings for the win. He allowed just 3 hits and 2 walks.
He lowered his season ERA to 2.72.
Cam Gallagher drove in 2 runs for Cleveland, which broke open a tight game with 4 runs in the 7th inning.
