Logan Allen dominates Orioles, Guardians win 5-0

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Logan Allen struck out a career-high 10 as the Cleveland Guardians beat Baltimore 5-0 on Memorial Day afternoon.

Allen went 7 scoreless innings for the win. He allowed just 3 hits and 2 walks.

He lowered his season ERA to 2.72.

Cam Gallagher drove in 2 runs for Cleveland, which broke open a tight game with 4 runs in the 7th inning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

