Man arrested for drug, weapon violations at Elyria apartment complex, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested for drug and weapon violations at an Elyria apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at Palmer Apartments on 1885 Turner Blvd., around 1:15 a.m., for a disturbance involving a man with a gun at the apartment building.

Officers located Sonny Morries II, 29, who pass a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, with three magazines one of the magazines was extended, and one ounce of marijuana, police say.

Police say Morries II was arrested and charged with drug and weapons violations while resisting his arrest.

