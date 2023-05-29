Multiple firefighters battle blaze at Cleveland building
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 40 firefighters were called out to a building fire on the city’s East side early Monday.
It happened in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue.
Firefighters said the building was vacant.
There were no injuries and Cleveland firefighters said the cause remains under investigation.
