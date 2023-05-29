Multiple firefighters battle blaze at Cleveland building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 40 firefighters were called out to a building fire on the city’s East side early Monday.

It happened in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue.

Firefighters said the building was vacant.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Vacant Building Fire at E.116/Benham in B5. 2nd Alarm struck but quickly downgraded. 8 Fire Companies and nearly 40 Firefighters worked this fire. No injuries reported. Fire now under control. pic.twitter.com/0WQD35EVDK — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 29, 2023

There were no injuries and Cleveland firefighters said the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.