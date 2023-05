CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department on Monday announced the death of K-9 Leo.

Leo, who died on May 25, used his paws to enforce the laws for 7.5 years.

Officials said Leo was certified in narcotics and patrol work, adding that his presence will be missed.

K-9 Leo E.O.W. 5-25-2023 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of K-9 Leo. Leo had served North... Posted by North Ridgeville Police Department on Monday, May 29, 2023

