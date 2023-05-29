2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry spell continues; warmer days ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The forecast remains mainly dry the next several days. A blocking weather pattern across the country is keeping everyone in the same general pattern. Low pressure sits over the Carolinas today. Some high and mid level clouds streaming in from the east in our area. A very pleasant Memorial Day with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A lake breeze keeps you cooler near the shore. Sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. The lake breeze on these days will be delayed until later in the afternoon. This will allow for more 80s during the afternoon closer to the lakeshore.

