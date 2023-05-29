2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Pedestrian suffers spinal cord injury after being struck by a hit and run driver in Akron

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered a spinal cord injury and needed emergency surgery, said police.

Officers were called to the area of Russell Avenue and Hillcrest Street around 11 p.m. Friday, for a report of a man down.

When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who was incoherent and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for a medical evaluation.

On Saturday, officers were told by hospital personnel the man’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The victim told police the last thing he remembered was walking southbound on Hillcrest Street.

According to police, his spinal cord injuries are non-life threatening. At this time, police are not releasing his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s Traffic Division at 330-375-2506 or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Richland residents remember fallen heroes
(Source: WOIO)
Brook Park man pleads guilty to causing deadly crash in stolen car
North Ridgeville police K-9 dies
North Ridgeville police K-9 dies
Stark County man loses leg in motorcycle crash