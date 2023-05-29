Pedestrian suffers spinal cord injury after being struck by a hit and run driver in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered a spinal cord injury and needed emergency surgery, said police.

Officers were called to the area of Russell Avenue and Hillcrest Street around 11 p.m. Friday, for a report of a man down.

When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who was incoherent and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for a medical evaluation.

On Saturday, officers were told by hospital personnel the man’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The victim told police the last thing he remembered was walking southbound on Hillcrest Street.

According to police, his spinal cord injuries are non-life threatening. At this time, police are not releasing his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s Traffic Division at 330-375-2506 or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.