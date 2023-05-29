Richmond Heights commemorates Memorial Day with parade and picnic

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Just after noon, hundreds filed down Highland Road for the 2023 Memorial Day Parade.

It is the second year in a row the parade is happening, after a hiatus that extended through the COVID-19 pandemic.

People from all over Northeast Ohio lined the streets, holding flags to remember those who sacrificed, including 19′s own Mr. Harry Boomer who served as a grand marshal.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.