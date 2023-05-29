2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Stark County man loses leg in motorcycle crash

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving two motorcycles.

The accident happened on Sunday, May 28 around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 62 in Sugar Creek Township.

Dillon Montanez, 30, of Brewster, was operating a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on US Route 62. His wife, Brittney Montanez, 27, of Brewster, was his passenger.

James Baltzly, 55, of Brewster, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US Route 62.

Troopers said Baltzly traveled left of the center line and struck the Yamaha.

Both motorcycles overturned after the collision and the occupants were thrown off their bikes.

According to troopers, Dillon Montanez was first transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to Akron General Hospital.

Dillon’s injuries include the loss of a leg, said troopers.

His wife suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Baltzly sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Aultman Hospital.

Troopers added the occupants were not wearing helmets when the crash occurred.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland fire on E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue
Multiple firefighters battle blaze at Cleveland building
(Source: WOIO)
Akron clerk found not guilty in death of customer
Animal Abuse
80 Northeast Ohio dogs rescued from inhumane conditions
Garfield Heights police chase ends in crash, driver hospitalized
Garfield Heights police chase ends in crash, driver hospitalized