Stark County man loses leg in motorcycle crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving two motorcycles.

The accident happened on Sunday, May 28 around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 62 in Sugar Creek Township.

Dillon Montanez, 30, of Brewster, was operating a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on US Route 62. His wife, Brittney Montanez, 27, of Brewster, was his passenger.

James Baltzly, 55, of Brewster, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US Route 62.

Troopers said Baltzly traveled left of the center line and struck the Yamaha.

Both motorcycles overturned after the collision and the occupants were thrown off their bikes.

According to troopers, Dillon Montanez was first transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to Akron General Hospital.

Dillon’s injuries include the loss of a leg, said troopers.

His wife suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Baltzly sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Aultman Hospital.

Troopers added the occupants were not wearing helmets when the crash occurred.

