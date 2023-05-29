2 Strong 4 Bullies
VIDEO: Richland residents remember fallen heroes

Richfield holds annual Memorial Day service as a Marine’s father remembers him every day
By Vic Gideon
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-Gun Salute and Taps came before a somber march out of Fairview Cemetery on Brecksville Road in Richfield this morning at a ceremony for Memorial Day.

“A lot of teary eyes,” said David Mruk, AMVET Post 176 Commander. “This means a lot to a lot of people.”

The cemetery has eight military markers, including one for Robert Gilbert II.

”I’m proud,” said his father, Robert Gilbert, Sr. “I miss him.”

Gilbert has a wall of photos in his home to remember a son, a U.S. Marine who gave his life in Afghanistan, his third tour in that country. The father wants his son’s life to remind everyone -- especially the young -- about what this day means.

“(He was) a great warrior...and really a great son,” said Gilbert. “He was really a great kid. It was fun having him as a friend.”

In addition to today’s ceremony, a banner for Robert Gilbert II flies on Brecksville Road outside the cemetery from Memorial Day to Veteran’s Day.

