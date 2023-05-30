2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that...
Colleges will be able to hide students’ race, ethnicity on popular application portal
This picture from June 10, 2022, shows the record prices Cleveland drivers were paying.
This time last year gas prices were headed for record highs, but what about this summer?
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
Police in Washington state say a group of burglars used paddleboards to escape.
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards