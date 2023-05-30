2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bat tests positive for rabies in Massillon

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon City Health officials confirmed a bat tested positive for rabies in Massillon last week.

Health officials said the bat was euthanized and is no longer a threat to public health.

Health officials added residents are urged to be alert and avoid contact with bats and other wild animals.

Rabies is most often transmitted from the bite of a rabid animal.

