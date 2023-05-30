Careless smoking could have caused deadly Strongsville fire, firefighters say

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs were killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon and Strongsville firefighters said while the official cause remains undetermined, “smoking while on oxygen or careless smoking could not be eliminated.”

Firefighters responded to the home in the 14900 block of Sherwood Dr. after a neighbor called 911.

When crews arrived around 1:30 p.m., smoke was coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters said they immediately entered the home to search for victims and found the resident and the two dogs.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.