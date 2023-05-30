2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland welcomes cruise ships touring Great Lakes; here’s how many will be stopping

By Katie Tercek
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of luxury cruise ships on tours across the Great Lakes will be making a stop in Cleveland this summer.

As these ships dock along the Port of Cleveland, you’ll see more tourists checking out local destinations like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, East 4th Street or museums in University Circle.

Dave Gutheil, the Chief Commercial Officer for the Port of Cleveland, told 19 News the local cruise industry has been a project in the making since 2017.

“The folks really like Cleveland,” Gutheil said. “There’s a lot to do very close to the vessel. You can do multiple excursions in one day which may not be possible in other spots.”

Gutheil said more than 50 cruise ships will dock at the Port of Cleveland this upcoming summer, which is up from last year’s 37 ships.

“We’re typically rated the #2 spot on the Great Lakes behind Mackinac City,” Gutheil said. “It feels great. The cruise season in 2023 started with a bang. We have 3 new lines coming in this year.”

Out-of-towners like Arlene and Paul Nuzzi of New Hampshire said the cruise is a great option for older people or those wanting a less stressful trip.

“Once you get on the ship you stay for the night. You’re not on and off a bus every day,” Arlene Nuzzi said.

