2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland woman sentenced for death of 6-year-old girl in South Collinwood

Angel Cannon
Angel Cannon((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old University Heights woman will be sentenced Tuesday for her role in the October 2019 shooting death of a six-year-old girl.

In April, Angel Cannon pleaded guilty to felonious assault in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane.

Cleveland police said on Oct. 5, 2019, Cannon drove a car with at least two armed passengers to a home in the 1300 block of E. 171st Street.

According to police, when they arrived, Raysean Howard fired nearly 30 bullets into the South Collinwood residence.

Raysean Howard
Raysean Howard((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Lyric-Melodi Lawson was shot while sleeping in her bed.

Police said Lawson was shot in the head and another family member was grazed by a bullet.

Lawson was a first grader at Hannah Gibbons STEM School in Cleveland.

In May 2021, Howard was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 23 years.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

W. 98th fire
Residents escape from house fire on Cleveland’s West Side
A shooting in Cleveland's Corlett neighborhood has sent one man to the hospital
Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood sends one to the hospital
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is preparing for a spike in travel this summer,...
Cleveland Hopkins expecting summer travel surge after busy Memorial Day weekend
19 News was there in April when Scott Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer at Eco Integrated...
Independent testing finds dangerous chemicals at East Palestine family’s farm