Cleveland woman sentenced for death of 6-year-old girl in South Collinwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old University Heights woman will be sentenced Tuesday for her role in the October 2019 shooting death of a six-year-old girl.

In April, Angel Cannon pleaded guilty to felonious assault in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane.

Cleveland police said on Oct. 5, 2019, Cannon drove a car with at least two armed passengers to a home in the 1300 block of E. 171st Street.

According to police, when they arrived, Raysean Howard fired nearly 30 bullets into the South Collinwood residence.

Raysean Howard ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Lyric-Melodi Lawson was shot while sleeping in her bed.

Police said Lawson was shot in the head and another family member was grazed by a bullet.

Lawson was a first grader at Hannah Gibbons STEM School in Cleveland.

In May 2021, Howard was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 23 years.