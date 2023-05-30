Deshaun Watson on former teammate DeAndre Hopkins: ‘Of course we would love to have him’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Should the Browns be in the running for free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a former teammate of Deshaun Watson in Houston?

The Browns QB addressed that issue Tuesday at the team’s annual golf outing.

Hopkins was released last week by Arizona.

He and Watson were teammates with the Texans from 2017-20.

Hopkins turns 31 next week and has 853 career catches, 71 for touchdowns.

Former #AZCardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins has hired agent Kelton Crenshaw of @KlutchSports to represent him in free agency, source says. Hopkins had previously represented himself before signing with Crenshaw, who also reps Chase Young, Kayvon Thibodeaux and DeVonta Smith. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.