Deshaun Watson on former teammate DeAndre Hopkins: ‘Of course we would love to have him’
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Should the Browns be in the running for free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a former teammate of Deshaun Watson in Houston?
The Browns QB addressed that issue Tuesday at the team’s annual golf outing.
Hopkins was released last week by Arizona.
He and Watson were teammates with the Texans from 2017-20.
Hopkins turns 31 next week and has 853 career catches, 71 for touchdowns.
