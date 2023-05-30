Huron County single-car crash kills driver
Published: May. 30, 2023
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident that killed the driver.
Officials say the crash happened early Tuesday morning on State Route 61 north of Egypt Road in Greenfield Township.
The victim, identified as 30-year-old Milan Patel, travelled off the right side of SR 61 around 4:39 a.m..
Officials say the white Toyota Camry struck a ditch, traffic sign and tree in the crash.
Police say Patel was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle.
Patel was the only person in the car at the time.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, officials say.
