Huron County single-car crash kills driver

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident that killed the driver.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident that killed the driver.(Pixabay)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident that killed the driver.

Officials say the crash happened early Tuesday morning on State Route 61 north of Egypt Road in Greenfield Township.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Milan Patel, travelled off the right side of SR 61 around 4:39 a.m..

Officials say the white Toyota Camry struck a ditch, traffic sign and tree in the crash.

Police say Patel was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle.

Patel was the only person in the car at the time.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, officials say.

