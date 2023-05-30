2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a car involved in an accident went through the doors of a store, a man stole $15,000 worth of tobacco products, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Now detectives are asking the community to help catch the suspected tobacco thief.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of West 25th Street on April 25, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

