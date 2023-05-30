CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who trespassed into a car, entered the garage, and stole medical equipment and an electric bike is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Now detectives need the community’ help identifying the suspect.

The crime happened in the 3100 block of West 18th Street at 5:15 a.m. on May 27, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man trespasses into car, steals medical equipment, electric bike, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this theft suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

